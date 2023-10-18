Chandigarh Golf League Season 2: Its Hawks against Captain’s 18, Mulligans Vs Comets in semi-finals

The Hunting Hawks registered a thumping 4-3 win over the Soaring Eagles to swoop into the semi-finals of the Chandigarh Golf League Season 2, being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club here. They will now be facing Captain’s 18, who pipped Punjab Aces 4.5-2.5 in a marquee clash.

SPS Matharoo of Hunting Hawks during Chandigarh Golf League at Golf Club Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Also in the reckoning are the The Mulligans, who beat Homeland Chandigarh Gladiators 4.5-2.5, to make their first semi-final appeareance, and Fairway Comets, who got the better of Swinging Samurai 5.5-1.5.

Hunting Hawks Vs Soaring Eagles

The Hunting Hawks, though locked in a close battle with the Soaring Eagles early on, were ahead and comfortable as the match progressed. They scored 1.5 out of 2 points on the offer in the singles games as Jaspreet Bakshi halved his game against Raghav Bhandari and Puneet Dhiman won his match to put the Hawks further ahead after Gurpreet Bakshi and Sachin Bansal had put the first point on the board with a 5 and 4 win, respectively. The Hawks secured a minimum playoff scenario after RS Dagar and Chiranjeev Singh got home 2 and 1 in their game. The final half-point was secured with a solid birdie on the 17th by SPS Matharoo and missed putts on the 18th by their opponents.

The Mulligans Vs Homeland Chandigarh Gladiators

The Mulligans took the league by the storm as they fed off their momentum to progress to the semi-final. They beat Homeland Chandigarh Gladiators in a contest where they led from the word go and never gave their opponents a way back. The singles games were split with Bismad Singh winning his game and Shiraz Monga doing the same for the Gladiators. The Mulligans ensured they had the fourball pairs sorted as they scored 3.5 of the 5 points available despite two games going to the final hole.

Fairway Comets Vs Swinging Samurai

In the third quarter final, Fairway Comets swept the singles games courtesy Sagar Arora and Prithvi Sandhu. BS Gill and Ramnik Tiwana won the only full point for the Swinging Samurai as the Comets dominated the match.

Punjab Aces Vs Captain’s 18

The final quarter final saw last year’s runners up, Punjab Aces, face an in-form table-topping Captain’s 18. After Balpreet Ghuman and Rupinder Singh had won by a huge 6 and 5 margin, the Aces needed their strong singles players and one more pair to fire. Rahul Aggarwal rose to the occasion as he won the Captain’s their first point. Aces skipper Mivaan Singh played an amazing back nine to close out a 2-up win but rest of the games went the Captain’s way as Randeep Singh-Capt MS Bedi pair won 4 and 3 to safeguard the points.

