Chandigarh Golf League: Strong start by Swinging Samurais

Swinging Samurais were the big winners on Day 1 of the Chandigarh Golf League that got underway at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday.

The team brushed aside the opposition of the Tee Birds (5.5 to 1.5 points), while the remaining games were much closer, including a tie between the Gladiators and the Golf Masters – 3.5 points each.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Finishing also on the winning side were Canam Raptors, Signature by KLV and Fairway Comets. The Closest to the Pin contest was won by Amarinder Singh of Swinging Samurai, while the second best was Colonel VS Panag of Sleepy Owl Chargers.

The league, which is planned from September 21 till October 30, will be organised in two phases, as the Jeev Invitational Golf Tournament is scheduled in the first week of October. The first phase will end on October 3 and the second phase will begin on October 14.

As many as 20 teams, having 18 club members each, are competing in league-cum-knock-out format for a total prize money of ₹20 lakh.

Game format

The 20 teams have been split in three groups in the round-robin stage, with each team playing all others in their group. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best-placed teams, will qualify for the knockout stages, which will be played in the last week of October.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 20 teams are Canam Raptors, Captain’s 18, Chandigarh Gladiators, Chasma Shah Royals, Empire, Fairway Comets, Golf Masters, Green Gators, Hunting Hawks, Netmartz Tigers, Ninjas, Partee Panthers, Punjab Aces, Signature by KLV, Sleepy Owl Chargers, Soaring Eagles, Sultans of Swing, Swinging Samurai, Tee Birds and The Mulligans.