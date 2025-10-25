Chandigarh Golf League | The final showdown | Aces eye redemption, Mulligans chase glory

The Mulligans will take on the Punjab Aces in the final of the Chandigarh Golf League 2025 at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Saturday. A total prize money of ₹37 lakh will be distributed once the top four positions are finalised.

This will be the Punjab Aces’ second appearance in the final, having finished runners-up in the inaugural edition, while The Mulligans have reached their maiden final after two semi-final exits in previous seasons.

The fourth edition of the league has so far been the most competitive yet, with average winning margins narrowing to 1.4 points per game, compared to the three-year average of 2.3 points.

Punjab Aces’ road to the final

The Aces have entered the final unbeaten this season. They began their campaign with a 4-3 win over Empire. When they could only manage a tie against Swinging Samurai, questions were asked whether they had enough depth in their squad. Their auction may not have gone as they wanted but with a strong core, they swept through the rest of the round robin stage with 5-2 wins against Golf Ninjas & Captain’s 18 as also 4-3 results against debutants GB Legends & the much improved Seven Iron. They qualified into the knockouts as the fourth seed and ran into Fairway Comets straight into the quarter finals. A 4.5-2.5 win ensured they set up a rematch with the two-time defending champions Captain’s 18 in which they prevailed 4-3 in a professional performance.

The Mulligans’ Journey

The Mulligans progressed through a seemingly tougher group but managed to record comprehensive wins against whoever came in front of them. After starting out with a 4.5-2.5 win against Tee Birds, they blanked the Signature Chiefs 7-0 and then beat the inform Fairway Comets 5-2. Their momentum was broken by the joint defending champions Partee Panthers against whom they suffered a 2-5 reverse. They realigned their approach and managed to beat Pirates of the Greens 4.5-2.5 followed by a 5-2 result against Canam Raptors to finish as the second seed.

Their quarter final was in the balance against Swinging Samurai but the depth in their squad meant they were able to pull off a 4.5-2.5 win. The semi-finals have been their kryptonite for the last two seasons and for them it was as much a mental challenge to overcome as it was skill. Their thorough performance against the rampaging Sultans of Swing meant a 4-3 win and a first step into the final.

The third place playoff will be contested between Captain’s 18 and Sultans of Swing. Captain’s 18 are the only team to play on the final day in all four editions and will go in as the more experienced of the two. Sultans are playing on the final day for the first time and they are sure to hope to conclude their campaign on a high.

Finals day fixtures

08:00 | Sultans of Swing vs Captain’s 18 - 3rd Place Match

09:30 | The Mulligans vs Punjab Aces - Final