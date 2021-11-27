Chandigarh golfer Karandeep shines at Asian Tour event

Chandigarh golfer Karandeep Kochhar climbed to a tied-15th spot after firing a two-under 70 on Day 2 of the Blue Canyon Phuket Asian Tour golf tournament.

The Asian Tour, which faced a 20-month-long disruption due to the pandemic, teed off on Thursday with the $1million event being held in Bangkok, Thailand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karandeep is the highest placed Indian in the fray at the halfway stage and is tied with five other golfers. Two other Indians, Veer Ahlawat and Shiv Kapoor, are in a 12-way tie at the 23rd spot.

Meanwhile, home-favourite Sadom Kaewkanjana continued his purple patch on Day 2, delivering yet another solid performance with a round of eight-under 64.

The 23-year-old, ranked 328th in the world, marched up the leaderboard, hitting eight birdies and claiming a one-shot clubhouse lead over America’s John Catlin.