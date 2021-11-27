Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh golfer Karandeep shines at Asian Tour event

The Asian Tour, which faced a 20-month-long disruption due to the pandemic, teed off on Thursday with the $1million event being held in Bangkok, Thailand.
Karandeep Kochhar is the highest placed Indian in the fray at the halfway stage and is tied with five other golfers. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 01:24 AM IST
ByHT correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh golfer Karandeep Kochhar climbed to a tied-15th spot after firing a two-under 70 on Day 2 of the Blue Canyon Phuket Asian Tour golf tournament.

Karandeep is the highest placed Indian in the fray at the halfway stage and is tied with five other golfers. Two other Indians, Veer Ahlawat and Shiv Kapoor, are in a 12-way tie at the 23rd spot.

Meanwhile, home-favourite Sadom Kaewkanjana continued his purple patch on Day 2, delivering yet another solid performance with a round of eight-under 64.

The 23-year-old, ranked 328th in the world, marched up the leaderboard, hitting eight birdies and claiming a one-shot clubhouse lead over America’s John Catlin.

