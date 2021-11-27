Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh golfer Karandeep shines at Asian Tour event
chandigarh news

Chandigarh golfer Karandeep shines at Asian Tour event

The Asian Tour, which faced a 20-month-long disruption due to the pandemic, teed off on Thursday with the $1million event being held in Bangkok, Thailand.
Karandeep Kochhar is the highest placed Indian in the fray at the halfway stage and is tied with five other golfers. (HT Photo)
Karandeep Kochhar is the highest placed Indian in the fray at the halfway stage and is tied with five other golfers. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh golfer Karandeep Kochhar climbed to a tied-15th spot after firing a two-under 70 on Day 2 of the Blue Canyon Phuket Asian Tour golf tournament.

The Asian Tour, which faced a 20-month-long disruption due to the pandemic, teed off on Thursday with the $1million event being held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Karandeep is the highest placed Indian in the fray at the halfway stage and is tied with five other golfers. Two other Indians, Veer Ahlawat and Shiv Kapoor, are in a 12-way tie at the 23rd spot.

Meanwhile, home-favourite Sadom Kaewkanjana continued his purple patch on Day 2, delivering yet another solid performance with a round of eight-under 64.

The 23-year-old, ranked 328th in the world, marched up the leaderboard, hitting eight birdies and claiming a one-shot clubhouse lead over America’s John Catlin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out