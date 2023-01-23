Chandigarh golfer Sandeep Sandhu clinches AVT Champion’s Tour title

Chandigarh’s Sandeep Sandhu made merry at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune, as it proved to be a happy hunting ground bringing him the overall title at the AVT Champion’s Tour.

Also known as Bobby, Sandeep walked away with the title with rounds of 73-71 (144), while cricketer-turned-golfer Kapil Dev finished second, six shots behind him.

Sandeep started the final day one shot ahead of Kapil, but conceded a shot on the first two holes itself to fall a shot behind Kapil. Subsequently, steadying his game and playing consistent golf, Bobby took a two-shot lead by the turn on the 9th hole.

He further consolidated his position by making birdies on the 10th and 13th hole to take a comfortable lead.

In its third year of inception, AVT Champions Tour is open to amateur golfers aged over 50. Currently, there are four legs played across the country, zone wise. The best senior players in the country compete regularly on the AVT Champions Tour. Other golfers in the field for this edition included former Asian Games gold medallists Lakshman Singh and Rishi Narain, former All India Senior’s Champions Gangesh Khaitan, Sanjay Kolhatkar and Vijay Kumar, besides accomplished amateurs like Gaurav Ghosh, Ashit Luthra, Kim Atwal, Jaspreet Bakshi.

Sandeep was on the leaderboard for the Order of Merit for last season and in the current season, after three legs, he is the leader in the Order of Merit. The AVT Champions Tour had nominated him to participate in The Asia Pacific Seniors Championship played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The final event in the series will be held at the Chandigarh Golf Club from March 13 to 15.