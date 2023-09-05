In-form Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu looks to extend win streak

After winning the “Ciputra Golfpreneur 2023 Tournament” held at Damai Indah Golf in Indonesia’s South Tangerang, from August 23 to 26, Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu is on a high. Yuvraj Singh Sandhu’s father, Brig Balwinder Sandhu, introduced Yuvraj to the sport at Chandigarh Golf Club greens when the latter was a kid. (HT Photo)

The 26-year-old is eager to spread his wings as he looks to be tested on foreign soil. With eyes set on tournaments like the Asian and the DP World Tours, he will compete in the final stage of the DP World Qualifying School Tour in two months. He is aiming at qualifying for the US Open and the British Open in 2024.

“I spent three months training with my team, fitness coaches and physical trainers. I think the win in South Tangerang is a gift for the team, my caddie and I. It feels unfair to evaluate only the last 18 holes considering the hard work that has been put in,” says Yuvraj.

He posted a bogey-free round of 65 to finish on 23 under par to win and attributed the success to the hard work in the last three to four months. He received US $24,525 in prize money.

“I want to keep going and win tournaments abroad and in India,” says the golfer.

His father, Brig Balwinder Sandhu, introduced Yuvraj to the sport at Chandigarh Golf Club greens when the latter was a kid.

“It was his ninth win in Indonesia in just fourth season as a professional golfer. He is leading the Asian Development Tour Order of Merit and will secure his ticket for the Asian Tour, 2024,” says Sandhu.