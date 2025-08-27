Chandigarh: Government College of Education holds experimental demonstrations in effective learning

Government College of Education, Sector 20-D, Chandigarh organised a session on ‘Role of Visualisation and Hands on Experimental Demonstrations in Effective Learning’ as part of their Anveshika Physics Bharat Yatra on Wednesday. The event saw participation from over 100 students of BEd first semester and PGDGC. M S Marwaha presented his simple science demonstrations and explained how simple hands-on activities bring liveliness, uniqueness and inspiration in science classrooms. (HT Photo)

The ceremonial e-torch (Mashal) of the yatra was handed over to the college dean A K Srivastava, and other faculty members.

Srivastva welcomed the guests and inspired the students to get the maximum benefit from the session. Sanjay Sharma, secretary Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT), explained the purpose of the yatra. He highlighted that the yatra is a brainchild of Padmashree H C Verma which was launched jointly at Srinagar in May 2025 by him and Manoj Sinha, the LG of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir with a purpose to share the joy of learning Physics with an aim of reaching the unreached throughout the country under the aegis of Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT).

Sharma explained the role of visualisation in effective learning through various simple video animations and highlighted how such an approach has changed the way of learning science under the guidance of H C Verma through a network of 28 Anveshika centres throughout the country.

M S Marwaha presented his simple science demonstrations and explained how simple hands-on activities bring liveliness, uniqueness and inspiration in science classrooms. At the end of the programme, Sanjeev Kumar proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was co-ordinated by Sheojee Singh.