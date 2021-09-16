Chandigarh: Government hospitals told to assess outsourced staff

Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg on Wednesday asked Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, to conduct proficiency tests of staff provided by the outsourcing agency to check their quality of work.

While directing hospital authorities, Garg said, “After inspection at the hospitals on the intervening night of September 12 and 13, it was learnt that there is need to keep a check on the quality of staff provided by the outsourcing agency. Accordingly, a computerised proficiency test will be conducted through SPIC for all outsourced data entry operators in the next 10 days. The proficiency test should be scheduled in a way that there is no disruption of the work.”

“Other outsourced staff, whose proficiency is not satisfactory or are deputed on assignment basis and not within the purview of the health department, need to be disengaged immediately”, Garg said, while adding that the department will review the assessment of proficiency or suitability of other categories of the outsourced staff in the review meeting.

The UT health secretary will convene review meetings, sometime in next week, separately with GMCH 32 and the directorate of health services, to understand the functioning of the health facilities in the UT.

The agenda, which will be discussed at the meeting include rationalisation of deployment of all categories of staff in the hospitals, introduction of ‘face recognition”’ based attendance system, measures taken on the basis of his night inspection, introduction of e-office modules and other issues relating to computerisation.

Garg also asked hospital authorities to send him a report in three to four days of facilities under GMCH and DHS, department or category wise duty rosters for the month of September 2021, number of outsourced staff hired under different categories or services, detail of the outsourcing agencies and the amount of the total bill paid for the month of July and August 2021 to each of the agency.