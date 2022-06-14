Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh | Govt Yoga College holds national-level seminar
chandigarh news

Chandigarh | Govt Yoga College holds national-level seminar

In the prelude to the eighth International Day of Yoga, a national-level seminar was held at Rani Laxshmi Bai Mahila Bhawan , Sector 38, Chandigarh
The seminar on ‘yoga and its allied aspects’ was held by Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23A , in collaboration with the Directorate of Ayush in Sector 24. (Representative Image/HT File)
The seminar on ‘yoga and its allied aspects’ was held by Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23A , in collaboration with the Directorate of Ayush in Sector 24. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 02:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In the prelude to the eighth International Day of Yoga, a national-level seminar was held at Rani Laxshmi Bai Mahila Bhawan , Sector 38, Chandigarh, on Monday

The seminar on ‘yoga and its allied aspects’ was held by Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23A , in collaboration with the Directorate of Ayush in Sector 24. Indian administrative service (IAS) Nitika Pawar was the chief guest, while Ayush director Akhil Kumar was the guest of honour. Principal Sapna Nanda welcomed the guests.

Those who participated in the seminar include Haryana Yoga Aayog chairperson Jaideep Arya, Rammi and Poulomi from the art of living, Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University vice-chancellor Lt Gen JS Cheema, Himachal Pradesh University assistant professor SP Pathak, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, and neurology department professor Akshay Anand.

Ayurvedic consultant Shyama Priya and alternative therapy specialist PN Gupta also spoke to the audience. Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign nodal officer Prabhjot Atwal emphasised on drug de-addiction through yoga .

The seminar ended with a bhajan sandhaya by Gunanidhi Sharma and yoga instructer Roshan Lal was the co-ordinator of the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out