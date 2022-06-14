Chandigarh | Govt Yoga College holds national-level seminar

In the prelude to the eighth International Day of Yoga, a national-level seminar was held at Rani Laxshmi Bai Mahila Bhawan , Sector 38, Chandigarh, on Monday

The seminar on ‘yoga and its allied aspects’ was held by Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23A , in collaboration with the Directorate of Ayush in Sector 24. Indian administrative service (IAS) Nitika Pawar was the chief guest, while Ayush director Akhil Kumar was the guest of honour. Principal Sapna Nanda welcomed the guests.

Those who participated in the seminar include Haryana Yoga Aayog chairperson Jaideep Arya, Rammi and Poulomi from the art of living, Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University vice-chancellor Lt Gen JS Cheema, Himachal Pradesh University assistant professor SP Pathak, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, and neurology department professor Akshay Anand.

Ayurvedic consultant Shyama Priya and alternative therapy specialist PN Gupta also spoke to the audience. Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign nodal officer Prabhjot Atwal emphasised on drug de-addiction through yoga .

The seminar ended with a bhajan sandhaya by Gunanidhi Sharma and yoga instructer Roshan Lal was the co-ordinator of the event.