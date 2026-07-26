...
...
Next Story

Chandigarh grants CAS promotion benefits to government-aided college teachers from April 2022

The orders were passed Friday by director higher education Palika Arora on the recommendations of a high-powered committee constituted by the UT administration

Published on: Jul 26, 2026, 08:09:31 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Teachers of seven privately managed government-aided colleges in the city have been granted promotion benefits under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) – a structured, time-bound promotion programme for faculty and academic staff in universities and colleges– as per the University Grants Commission 2018 regulations.

In accordance with the order, around 550-600 teachers teaching in these colleges will be provided promotional benefits with effect from April 1, 2022. (HT File)
In accordance with the order, around 550-600 teachers teaching in these colleges will be provided promotional benefits with effect from April 1, 2022. (HT File)

The orders were passed Friday by director higher education Palika Arora on the recommendations of a high-powered committee constituted by the UT administration. In accordance with the order, around 550-600 teachers teaching in these colleges will be provided promotional benefits with effect from April 1, 2022.

The decision has, however, deprived teachers of DAV College, Sector 10, MCM-DAV, Sector 36, Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College College, Sector 32, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, and Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, and Dev Samaj College for Education, Sector 36, who got eligible for the promotions between July 18, 2018 (the date on which the UGC Regulations, 2018, were notified) and March 31, 2022.

 
university grants commission
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh grants CAS promotion benefits to government-aided college teachers from April 2022
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe