Teachers of seven privately managed government-aided colleges in the city have been granted promotion benefits under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) – a structured, time-bound promotion programme for faculty and academic staff in universities and colleges– as per the University Grants Commission 2018 regulations.

In accordance with the order, around 550-600 teachers teaching in these colleges will be provided promotional benefits with effect from April 1, 2022. (HT File)

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The orders were passed Friday by director higher education Palika Arora on the recommendations of a high-powered committee constituted by the UT administration. In accordance with the order, around 550-600 teachers teaching in these colleges will be provided promotional benefits with effect from April 1, 2022.

The decision has, however, deprived teachers of DAV College, Sector 10, MCM-DAV, Sector 36, Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College College, Sector 32, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, and Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, and Dev Samaj College for Education, Sector 36, who got eligible for the promotions between July 18, 2018 (the date on which the UGC Regulations, 2018, were notified) and March 31, 2022.

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{{^usCountry}} The teaching fraternity of the colleges concerned have urged UT to immediately rectify the anomaly through dialogue with all stakeholders and by implementing the UGC regulations strictly in accordance with law. The teachers have also appealed to the Prime Minister’s office, Ministry of Education, Home Affairs and UGC, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and Panjab University to intervene so that all eligible teachers are granted the promotions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The teaching fraternity of the colleges concerned have urged UT to immediately rectify the anomaly through dialogue with all stakeholders and by implementing the UGC regulations strictly in accordance with law. The teachers have also appealed to the Prime Minister’s office, Ministry of Education, Home Affairs and UGC, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and Panjab University to intervene so that all eligible teachers are granted the promotions. {{/usCountry}}

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