Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Grewal shines in winter golf meet at Jamshedpur

Chandigarh: Grewal shines in winter golf meet at Jamshedpur

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 04:30 AM IST

Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal of the Punjab and Haryana high court played a brilliant round of 75 (3 over Par) in AWS Winter Golf Tournament held at Golmuri Golf Club, Jamshedpur, recently

Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal of the Punjab and Haryana high court played a brilliant round of 75 (3 over Par) in AWS Winter Golf Tournament held at Golmuri Golf Club, Jamshedpur, recently. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal of the Punjab and Haryana high court played a brilliant round of 75 (3 over Par) in AWS Winter Golf Tournament held at Golmuri Golf Club, Jamshedpur, recently.

The 58-year-old amateur golfer from Chandigarh had birdies on first and first holes. He had one bogey and finished the front nine at one under par. He, however, had four bogeys in the back nine and finished the round with an impressive best gross score of 3 over Par.

The AWS golf tournament is an annual feature which took place after two years due to the raging pandemic. Golfers from all over India participated in the tournament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP