Chandigarh: Half marathon organised to raise awareness against drug abuse

Aditya Tiwari (0.23.23 mins) and Anjali Devi (0.18.57 mins) finished as winners in the 5km male and female categories, respectively, during the Punjab Half Marathon organised by Thrill Zone with an aim to raise awareness against drug abuse.

Participants during Punjab Half Marathon, organised by Thrill Zone to raise awareness against drug abuse, near Chandigarh Club on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

A biannual event, the Punjab Half Marathon kicked-off at 5.30 am from Chandigarh Club, Sector 1 and the participants ran across three categories - 21 km (half-marathon), 10 km and 5 km categories, which were timed. Additionally, there was 3 km fun run.

Around 10 participants from France, Canada, Germany and the United States also participated in the marathon.

Founder of Thrill Zone PC Kushwaha said, “Thrill Zone is an organisation working towards the establishment of running as a serious sport by means of marathons and extensive training. We at Thrill Zone are committed to the cause of healthy living catering to the running fraternity to promote running culture. Completed its 100 events; Thrill Zone has organised half marathons all over India, hence works Pan India.”

The 21 km (male/female) run included age groups of 18 to 30 years, 31 to 40 years, 41 to 50 years, 51 to 60 years, 61 to 70 years and 71+ years.

In the 10 km run, under-18, 19 to 40 years, 41 to 50 years, 51+ years were the age categories.

In 5 km-timed run -the top three males and female were chosen.

