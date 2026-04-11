Chandigarh: Haryana CM pitches AI push, says two centres coming up as TiECON 2026 kicks off

Calling for entrepreneurs to tap into Haryana’s policy ecosystem, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced that two artificial intelligence (AI) centres are being set up in the state to strengthen its digital infrastructure and innovation capacity. “Haryana is the land of unlimited opportunities, our government is fully committed to extending support to innovators and startups,” Saini said in his keynote address on the opening day of TiECON Chandigarh 2026. Urging business leaders and startup founders to leverage state incentives, he said the move aligns with the centre’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat by 2047”. Highlighting Haryana’s growing footprint in the startup ecosystem, Saini noted that over 9,500 startups are registered with the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), with 19 unicorns based in the state. He also lauded TiE Chandigarh for fostering an enabling environment for innovation through incubation and mentorship.

The governor highlighted India’s rise in the Global Innovation Index, from 81st in 2015 to 38th in 2025. (HT Photo)

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The conclave began earlier in the day with Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh declaring the region’s startup ecosystem a “model for the nation”. Pointing to Gurugram’s emergence as a global investment hub, he said the broader region-including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, has benefited from a strong IT ecosystem. Ghosh also highlighted India’s rise in the Global Innovation Index, from 81st in 2015 to 38th in 2025, placing it among the world’s top 40 most innovative nations.

The event witnessed the distribution of startup awards and funding commitments. While Glovatrix won the top Saksham Award of ₹5 lakh, with other shortlisted startups receiving smaller grants, four companies, Gamma Opengig Work Private Limited, Dreamaerospace Technologies, Delectable Gourmet Private Limited and Ariro Private Limited, collectively secured ₹7.5 crore in funding through TiE in collaboration with Chandigarh Angels Network.

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond policy and funding, the conclave featured sessions spanning business, culture and entrepreneurship. Actor and comedian Binnu Dhillon drew a packed audience during a session on Punjabi cinema’s global reach, while founders including Saurabh Munjal of Lahori Zeera and Abhishek Bajaj of Sindhi Sweets spoke about risk taking and quality as key drivers of success. TiE Chandigarh president Puneet Verma, in his welcome address, emphasised the organisation’s partnership with the Haryana government to expand the reach of technology led growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond policy and funding, the conclave featured sessions spanning business, culture and entrepreneurship. Actor and comedian Binnu Dhillon drew a packed audience during a session on Punjabi cinema’s global reach, while founders including Saurabh Munjal of Lahori Zeera and Abhishek Bajaj of Sindhi Sweets spoke about risk taking and quality as key drivers of success. TiE Chandigarh president Puneet Verma, in his welcome address, emphasised the organisation’s partnership with the Haryana government to expand the reach of technology led growth. {{/usCountry}}

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