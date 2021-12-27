Chandigarh has 3-member panel for protection of runaway couples, high court told

The Chandigarh administration has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that a committee comprising deputy commissioner, superintendent of police and director, social welfare, has been set up to review the threat perception and consider the boarding and lodging charges for longer stay of runaway couples.

The Chandigarh administration also said that four rooms, with attached washrooms, have been earmarked for providing protection to the couples.

Food and lodging

For the initial 10 days, accommodation is provided free of cost at the protection home in Sector 19, and subsequently, they have to pay ₹100 a day. In the first 10 days, all three meals of the day are also provided free of cost at a designated mess, thereafter, the couples are charged ₹125/- per person. They are also provided a common kitchen for preparation of tea and coffee, the UT has told the court.

The information was submitted during the resumed hearing of a plea in which the court is monitoring facilities for runaway couples in the two states of Punjab and Haryana, and Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Protection and counselling

The court was also informed that Chandigarh police will be providing one constable at the protection home for security of the couples.

As of legal consultation, state legal services authority, Chandigarh, has empaneled five advocates for providing legal counselling. “Other facilities, such as social counseling, will also be provided to couples, if required by the social welfare department. Chandigarh police has also made a standard operating procedure to deal with threat perception to couples,” UT’s additional public prosecutor JS Toor told the court.

Other measures include establishing anti-human trafficking unit in Sector-17 to deal with such cases. For emergency response, 112, has been dedicated and there are 24x7 helpline numbers 0172-2924847 and 9855702356.

Link ‘Special Cell for Protection of Run Away Couples’ is operational on the website of Chandigarh police, where couples can raise their grievances without exposing their physical presence in the police station, Toor told the court.

It was also apprised that for assessment of threat perception, a PCR vehicle along with duty officer and official of special cell will reach the spot, immediately.

Steps will be taken for safety of couples and if needed will be sent to Protection Home, Sector 19, Chandigarh, the court was told adding that in case of minor girl, she will be sent to Aashiana, Sector 15, Chandigarh. Any FIR/complaint received/registered relating to honour killing, caste or religious related violence, an effective investigation would be concluded within a period of 60 to 90 days, Toor assured the court.

Adopt SOPs for solemnising marriage, HC tells admn

The court taking note of the measures taken by the administration said that while dealing with such cases it has come to notice that most of these couples are exploited by some religious institutions for solemnising their marriages. Neither any document is asked for, nor is any record maintained but hefty amounts are charged. It would be appropriate if both Chandigarh and administration of tricity towns can ensure that the religious places adopt a standard procedure for getting the marriage solemnised. Proper record of the marriages solemnised is maintained and certificate is issued to the married couple, the court said adding that it was hopeful that legal services authorities will extend their full cooperation in advertising the forum available to couple for redressal of their grievance and the Legal Aid Clinics.

Shared responsibility of tricity administrations: HC

To an issue of limited accommodation in safe home in Sector 19 at the disposal of Chandigarh administration, the court said that couples from both states approach the courts in Chandigarh for protection, hence, cooperation is required from the administrations of Panchkula and Mohali to share the accommodation of safe homes set up in both these towns, to accommodate the couples of their respective states who land in Chandigarh. The counsels of both the administrations also assured that there would be no issue in extending cooperation for sharing the accommodation in the protection homes.

