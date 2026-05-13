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Chandigarh: HC quashes Haryana 613 asst profs recruitment

The bench of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya also quashed the advertisement put out by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) issued in 2024 and ordered that fresh advertisement be issued.

Published on: May 13, 2026 08:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Punjab and Haryana high court quashed the recruitment process of 613 posts of assistant professors (English) in Haryana.

The criteria for shortlisting and selection was framed by the commission on the basis of the government memorandum, which was not as per 2018 regulations notified by UGC, they had argued. (HT File)

The bench of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya also quashed the advertisement put out by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) issued in 2024 and ordered that fresh advertisement be issued.

The petitioners had sought quashing of the advertisement alleging that the HPSC diluted mandatory University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and introduced its own rules for the selection process. The criteria for shortlisting and selection was framed by the commission on the basis of the government memorandum, which was not as per 2018 regulations notified by UGC, they had argued.

The petitions were from the candidates who had applied for the posts and cleared the screening test but failed to qualify the subject knowledge test conducted on August 17, 2025. They had challenged the entire recruitment process as being contrary to the UGC Regulations.

The UGC Regulations derive statutory force from Entry 66 of List 1 of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution and are binding in matters concerning standards of higher education. Since education falls in the concurrent list, central legislation would prevail over inconsistent state provisions under Article 254 of the Constitution, it added.

The bench declared impugned memorandum unlawful and set aside the same to the extent it violated 2018 regulations notified by UGC and ordered fresh recruitment by the Haryana government.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: HC quashes Haryana 613 asst profs recruitment
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: HC quashes Haryana 613 asst profs recruitment
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