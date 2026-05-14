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Chandigarh: HC reserves order on plea against Tribune flyover

The petition from Jagwant Singh Bath and others have raised issue of environmental concerns, if flyover is permitted and termed the UT’s move against the city’s heritage character; and further challenged cutting of trees for the same

Published on: May 14, 2026 04:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on a petition challenging UT’s decision to construct tribune flyover.

The order has attained finality as a petition filed in the Supreme Court on the issue has been withdrawn by the petitioners in September 2024. (HT File)

The petition from Jagwant Singh Bath and others have raised issue of environmental concerns, if flyover is permitted and termed the UT’s move against the city’s heritage character; and further challenged cutting of trees for the same.

The petitioners have argued that Chandigarh Master Plan (CMP) 2031, notified under the Capital of Punjab Act, 1952 and the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952, is a statutory document and it does not recommend the construction of flyovers within the city and mandates that alternative traffic management measures be explored. The petition also claims the Department of Urban Planning was initially opposed to the project and was of the view that CMP does not allow the same.

On the other hand, UT has argued that a division bench of the high court has already vacated the stay on the project on April 30, 2024, after considering all aspects, including environmental concerns.

 
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