Chandigarh: HC seeks DGP’s affidavit on security cover to judicial officers

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought an affidavit from the director general of police (DGP), Chandigarh administration, on the security cover provided to judicial officers posted at the HC. Judicial officers are appointed on deputation basis from Punjab and Haryana and as per the established security protocol, one security personnel is provided to each officer by the parent state and one by the Chandigarh administration. Generally, a dozen odd officers from the two states remain on deputation at the HC. (Shutterstock)

The affidavit was sought by the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry on suo motu proceedings initiated by the HC.

The court, while seeking response, had noted that during a meeting of the HC building committee on August 4, the issue of additional district and sessions judges on deputation, not receiving security personnel, had come up.

As per the court proceedings, the stance taken by the senior superintendent of police (security and traffic) before the committee was that there was a shortage of manpower to provide security to these judicial officers, and even for judges of the HC. Judicial officers are appointed on deputation basis from Punjab and Haryana and as per the established security protocol, one security personnel is provided to each officer by the parent state and one by the Chandigarh administration. Generally, a dozen odd officers from the two states remain on deputation at the HC.

“We are of prima facie view that the matter of safety and security of the judicial officers in the rank of additional district and sessions judge posted on deputation in the registry of high court is the responsibility of UT, Chandigarh administration,” the bench said while seeking response from the DGP. The court, while posting the matter for September 16, also appointed lawyer, Ranjit Singh Kalra, to act as amicus curiae in the matter.