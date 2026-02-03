Chandigarh: HC seeks GMADA’s response on plea challenging ₹790-crore tender

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Monday sought response from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on a plea challenging the latter’s move to issue ₹790 crore worth works for development of all areas under the agency in Mohali in one tender. The project was announced last month focused on upgradation, resurfacing and beautification of roads and junctions in Mohali. (HT Photo)

The petition was filed by registered contractors of GMADA, who had sought quashing of the January 11 bidding document in which the entire GMADA area was consolidated into one compact area.

The project named as “Mohali’s Next Generation Programme” was announced last month focused on upgradation, resurfacing and beautification of roads and junctions in Mohali.

As per the plea, the proposed project is bound to get huge financial loss to the state exchequer and the existing contractors have been pushed out of the competition as already registered ones can’t afford the huge amount that they have to submit as earnest money.

It also said that 27 ongoing projects of beautification and upgradation have also been included in the tender, thus, it would cause financial loss to the agency. The petition alleged that the conditions are “tailor made” in the tender to “favour particular giant contracting company”.

It argues that GMADA was supposed to ensure that practices having adverse effects on competition in the market have to be prevented and freedom of trade carried on by other participants in the market is to be ensured. The HC bench of justice Lisa Gill has sought GMADA’s response by February 12.