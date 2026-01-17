Chandigarh: HC seeks timeline, CCTV details of SPCA facility

Taking serious note of allegations raised by an animal activist, the Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the UT administration to provide a definitive timeline for the completion of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) centre in Sector-38 (West). The court also sought details regarding the installation and coverage of all CCTV cameras at the facility. Madan had alleged violation of a June 2022 order in which the UT administration was directed to allow photography and videography at SPCA facilities in Chandigarh. (HT Photo for representation)

The directions came from the bench of justice Alka Sarin while acting on a contempt petition filed by Shaurya Madan, who alleged that despite multiple visits to the facility, he was repeatedly denied entry to the premises.

The UT’s counsel had told the court that the new SPCA centre in Sector-38 West is nearing completion and all animals will be shifted there once the facility is ready. The counsel further stated that a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been put in place and the petitioner is free to visit the premises as per the SOPs.

“Let an affidavit be filed by respondent no 1 (administration) clearly stating therein the timeline as to when the shelter would be ready and when all the animals would be shifted at the said Centre. The affidavit should also contain details specifying where CCTV cameras are going to be installed,” the court said, adding that an affidavit be also filed stating clearly as to whether the entire Centre would be covered by surveillance and how the petitioner could obtain CCTV footage, if he so desires. These details have been sought by January 23.

Madan had alleged violation of a June 2022 order in which the UT administration was directed to allow photography and videography at SPCA facilities in Chandigarh. The directions were passed on the plea from Madan, who had challenged the SPCA decision in this regard arguing that the same has been imposed without any official order or authority to simply cover up its own irregularities, shortcomings, miscount and malpractices, thereby hampering transparency and accountability in the functioning of SPCA. The court had disposed of the plea by observing that it would be in the interest of animal lovers and the administration that photography and videography at the premises is permitted. However, in October 2025, he had moved the high court alleging contempt of court by the administration and alleging that he was not allowed to enter the premises.