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Chandigarh: HC seeks UT, Punjab, CBI reponse on plea alleging 146-crore scam

Justice Jagmohan Bansal issued the notice while hearing a petition filed by The Punjab Police Primary Consumers Cooperative Society Limited and fixed August 20 for the next hearing

Published on: May 04, 2026 07:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought response from the Chandigarh administration, the Punjab government, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and several serving and retired IPS officers on a petition alleging a multi-crore fraud involving a housing society formed for Punjab Police personnel for construction of flats in New Chandigarh.

During the hearing, counsel for the UT Administration, Punjab government and the CBI accepted notice and sought time to file replies before the court. (HT Photo for representation)

Justice Jagmohan Bansal issued the notice while hearing a petition filed by The Punjab Police Primary Consumers Cooperative Society Limited and fixed August 20 for the next hearing.

The petition seeks a court-monitored CBI probe into allegations of embezzlement of more than 146 crore and the alleged fraudulent transfer of nearly 60 acres of society land in New Chandigarh. According to the plea, the society was formed in 2009 primarily for lower-rank police personnel many of whom allegedly invested their savings and took bank loans for promised residential plots.

The petitioner alleged that senior serving and retired IPS officers allegedly entered into a conspiracy with a private builder to illegally transfer land and siphon off funds collected from society members. The petition claims that in 2010, a retired DGP allegedly chaired meetings and facilitated the appointment of a builder without any tendering process. An MoU was subsequently signed for the development of a 100-acre township project in New Chandigarh.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: HC seeks UT, Punjab, CBI reponse on plea alleging 146-crore scam
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: HC seeks UT, Punjab, CBI reponse on plea alleging 146-crore scam
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