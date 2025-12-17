Chandigarh: HC takes suo motu note of ‘assault’ on advocate

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday took suo motu note of an alleged assault on an advocate, residing in Nayagaon, Punjab, by Haryana Police personnel as lawyers’ suspended the work for the second consecutive day. The allegations are that these cops on November 30 entered his house in Nayagaon and assaulted him (HT File)

The lawyers are demanding registration of criminal case against the policemen, who were allegedly in plain clothes and had entered the jurisdiction of Punjab, without informing local police.

The high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry sought affidavit from the Punjab director general of police (DGP) by Wednesday afternoon.

The allegations are that these cops on November 30 entered his house in Nayagaon and assaulted him. The Haryana cops were reportedly investigating some case from Hisar. The lawyers are terming the incident a case of abuse of power by the police. As per lawyers, despite written representations, the police did not act.

The court while fixing the matter for Wednesday afternoon exhorted the lawyers to not abstain from work and said that the court hoped they would resume work at the earliest even as lawyers appearing for the Bar had apprised the court that general house has decided not to resume work till the registration of criminal case.

“The beginning of the complaint itself shows that prima facie cognisable offences are made out. It is not understandable why an FIR has not been registered,” the Chief Justice remarked referring to the contents of the complaint given by the lawyers to the Mohali police on December 7.

What about litigants, chief justice asks

The court reminded the lawyers of their duties and expressed its concerns and said that the litigants coming in from far-off places would be harassed. The court also asserted that the concept of strike was “foreign” to the Bar and further added that Supreme Court has already declared strike calls by Bar illegal. The matter will be taken up at 2 pm on Wednesday. Till late evening the FIR was not registered by the Mohali police and HC Bar’s general house is likely to meet on Wednesday at 9 am to consider the matter afresh.