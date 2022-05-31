Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh health centres set for upgrades

At a recent meeting with the Chandigarh health secretary, Yashpal Garg, UT health services director Dr Suman Singh had raised several issues with the infrastructure
The Chandigarh health secretary has issued directions for renovation of health centres’ toilets with granite flooring, wall tiles and required sanitary fittings. (HT Photo)
Published on May 31, 2022 03:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The health department has begun work to renovate government health and wellness centres in Chandigarh, and equip them with standard facilities.

At a recent meeting with the UT health secretary Yashpal Garg, UT health services director Dr Suman Singh had raised issues such as poor condition of toilets and wiring, and seepage in walls. She had also sought basic infrastructure, including separate toilets for males and females, drinking water, fire extinguishers, computers with LAN connectivity and waiting space, among others.

Taking note of the concerns, the health secretary issued directions for renovation of toilets with granite flooring, wall tiles and required sanitary fittings. He also directed the officials concerned to get the old windows and doors replaced, and install energy-efficient lights and fans.

Also, directions were issued to provide waiting benches, air-conditioned room for tele-consultation, sufficient parking, uniform signboards, and complete painting and distempering work, wherever required.

Dr Singh was directed to maintain before and after photographs of renovation to apprise the UT adviser.

