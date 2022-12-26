Chandigarh health department to review covid preparations

As per directions of the central government, the Chandigarh health department will conduct a “mock drill” at all government hospitals in the city on Tuesday to take stock of Covid preparedness.

Amid rising infections in China and other parts of the world, the central government has directed all states and UTs to step up surveillance and review preparation for management of cases. Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg said, “In the mock drill, we will review bed capacity, oxygen supported isolation beds, ventilators, availability of healthcare staff, ambulances, medicines, vaccines and other Covid related facilities. We have already increased testing, as directed by the government. We are well equipped to handle any situation”.

“People must not panic, as Chandigarh is presently reporting zero or only a few Covid cases daily. But, the virus is still lethal for unvaccinated, aged and co-morbid people, so people must follow Covid appropriate behaviour and must get vaccinated if they have missed their second or booster dose,” Garg added.

Meanwhile, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will also conduct a mock drill to check preparedness.

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal, said, “I will review preparations on Tuesday, but there is no need for panic. We just need to stay alert and vigilant. People are advised to take booster shots of vaccines and the vaccination is the key in averting any surge and saving lives.”

Submit data in timely manner: P’kula civil surgeon to officials

Meanwhile, the Panchkula civil surgeon has directed all health centres, both public and private, to submit data regarding Covid preparedness on the COVID India portal in a time-bound manner.

Officiating civil surgeon Dr Rajiv Kapoor chaired a meeting on Tuesday ahead of the mock drill exercise on Tuesday.

Officials from the civil surgeon’s office , Panchkula civil hospital, nodal officers from major private hospitals and IMA representatives were among the participants.