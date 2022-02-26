Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh health dept proposes DNB academic block for GMSH-16 at Sarangpur

DNB is a post-graduate degree, equivalent to an MD or MS degree, awarded to specialist doctors after completion of three-year residency
At present, there are 57 DNB students at GMSH-16 in three batches (first, second and third year). (HT FIle Photo)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh

The UT health department has proposed to set up an academic block at Sarangpur for the students of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, officials said on Friday.

Earlier, the UT administration had sent a proposal to the Union ministry of health and family welfare to upgrade GMSH-16 to a medical college with 100 MBBS seats. For this, UT had earmarked a 15-acre site at Sarangpur.

However, earlier this month, the Union government rejected the proposal on the grounds that Chandigarh already had a medical college, and as per policy, a district can have only one government medical college.

“The said land is a part of the Educity project of the higher education department. Since our proposal of upgrading GMSH into a medical college was rejected, we wish to construct an academic block for DNB students, as the GMSH-16 campus does not have the required facilities for students of this course,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, adding that a detailed project plan had been submitted to the secretary, UT higher education, for approval.

The Diplomate of National Board (DNB) is a post-graduate degree, equivalent to an MD or MS degree, awarded to specialist doctors after completion of three-year residency. At present, there are 57 DNB students at GMSH-16 in three batches (first, second and third year).

“The GMSH-16 campus has limited rooms and hostels. For DNB students, we have converted one room into a smart class and conference hall. In the ongoing session, we got 30 female students, but we didn’t have hostel facility for them. So, they were adjusted in a nurses’ hostel. The students require good infrastructure and we are expecting approvals soon,” Dr Singh added.

In the proposal, the health department has sought construction of the DNB academic block, lecture theatre, auditorium, library and hostel for students. A guest house for the faculty members and a shopping complex are also part of the plan.

