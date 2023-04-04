Another bit of Chandigarh’s heritage sold off in US for 1.64 crore

In yet another auction of heritage furniture belonging to Chandigarh, a total of nine items were sold off in Chicago, US, for ₹1.64 crore, with the costliest item going for ₹18.8 lakh. On January 27, a French auction house had put up for sale 40 heritage items from Chandigarh, but called off the bidding process hours before the auction. (HT File Photo)

The auction took place on March 30, but details were posted on April 3.

A pair of committee chairs from the Punjab and Haryana high court was sold for $15,720 ( ₹12.93 lakh), while a pair of benches from the MLA Flats Building went for $13,860 ( ₹11.4 lakh).

Eight chairs from Panjab University got the highest bid of $18,900 ( ₹15.5 lakh), a pair of night stands from MLA Flats in Chandigarh were auctioned for $9,450 ( ₹7.7 lakh) and a set of six box stools for $22,680 ( ₹18.8 lakh).

On January 27, a French auction house had put up for sale 40 heritage items from Chandigarh, but called off the bidding process hours before the auction.

According to sources, the French Police had taken note of the auction, the biggest so far, and initiated an investigation. Thereafter, the website of the auction house was also not accessible.

Earlier on January 20, 10 heritage items from Chandigarh also went under the hammer in New Jersey, US.