Chandigarh: High drama as jail inmate passes away at GMCH-32

High drama was witnessed after a 22-year-old inmate of Burail Jail passed away at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul of Sector 56, who was facing trial in a case lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

His relatives and friends protested outside the hospital, alleging that he died from a drug overdose and questioned how he was able to get narcotics in jail. They also alleged that the police had given him some drugs which made him sick.

They said that he had been falsely implicated by police in a drugs case and that they were demanding money to not take Rahul on remand.

Rahul had been admitted to GMCH-32 on December 9 and his health started worsening around three days. He was on ventilator support for two days before passing away.

Personnel from the Sector 34 police station were present at the spot to maintain order. Officials privy to the matter said the cause of death will be determined after getting the post mortem report and the body will be handed over to the family after that. Rahul is survived by his wife and two sons.

