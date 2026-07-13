Chandigarh: Hit by ‘speeding’ Mercedes, 2 suffer multiple fractures

Two youths sustained severe injuries after a “speeding” Mercedes Benz SUV hit one of them and ran over the other in Sector 26 on Saturday evening, police said.

According to the police, the driver, while trying to flee, immediately reversed the vehicle in an apparent attempt to move it aside, during which he hit the victim. (HT Photo)

Identified as Amanjot, a resident of Bapudham Colony in Sector 26, and Akash of Sector 44, the victims suffered multiple fractures on their arms and legs, officials said. They had just exited a discotheque when the mishap took place. Both were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said both were discharged from the hospital on Sunday. The accident spot is just outside the Sector 26 police station. Giving details, police officials said Amanjot and Akash came out of a discotheque in Sector 26 towards the rear of the Madhya Marg road market. Since the road is potholed and hasn’t been repaired for years, motorists usually drive slowly here. However, the Mercedes driver was allegedly speeding when the SUV struck Akash, injuring him. The driver, while trying to flee, immediately reversed the vehicle in an apparent attempt to move it aside, during which he hit Amanjot and ran the SUV over him, police said.

According to officials, the statements of the victims are awaited for registration of an FIR. “Both have now been discharged. We have called them to the police station for their statement, based on which the FIR will be registered,” the police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials have also obtained CCTV footage from the spot and said they will trace the vehicle owner soon. Eyewitnesses alleged that the person driving the car looked like a minor. Police said that they will investigate. “If it is established that a vehicle was being driven by a minor, further action will be initiated as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act,” officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials have also obtained CCTV footage from the spot and said they will trace the vehicle owner soon. Eyewitnesses alleged that the person driving the car looked like a minor. Police said that they will investigate. “If it is established that a vehicle was being driven by a minor, further action will be initiated as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act,” officials added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More