Chandigarh hits another high with 296 Covid-19 cases

In no let-up, as many as 296 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Sunday, the highest since September, when the pandemic had hit its peak.

This pushed the number of active cases to 2,663, also the first time since September 22, last year.

The virus also claimed three lives on Saturday, taking the death toll to 377.

The latest fatalities include a 68-year-old man from Sector 25, a 64-year-old man from Sector 12 and a 54-year-old man from Sector 14.

With the fresh cases, the city’s tally has reached 26,194, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 12%, which is second highest in the country after Maharashtra.

Highest cases in Panchkula in six months

Panchkula also reported the highest cases in the past six months with 169 new infections, which took the total to 12,748.

This is the fifth consecutive day to witness 100+ cases in the district, where 964 patients are still infected. As many as 154 have lost the battle to the virus, while 11,630 have recovered.

Cases decrease further in Mohali

After cases dipped from 409 to 374 between Friday and Saturday, Mohali reported a further drop in cases with 287 people testing positive on Sunday.

However, four people succumbed to the virus, which took the toll to 423.

The district’s total cases stand at 25,880 cases, of which 3,301 patients are still infected, highest in the tricity area.

Majority of Sunday’s cases, at 213, were from Mohali city, followed by 29 from Dhakoli, 15 from Kharar, 12 from Dera Bassi, 10 from Banur, five from Lalru and three from Kurali.

Till now, 21,156 have recovered in the district.

Amid the latest surge, Mohali has recorded 5,498 cases and 38 deaths in March so far, up from 840 and 20, respectively, in February.

The district has been reporting 200+ cases for the past three weeks, with six days witnessing over 300 cases.

Ambala MP, mayor contract infection

Ambala member of Parliament Rattan Lal Kataria and city mayor Shakti Rani Sharma were found positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Both the leaders announced contracting the infection on social media and were admitted to Medanta Medicity in Gurugram.