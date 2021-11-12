Chandigarh Hockey Academy’s Sanjay Kumar, Maninder Singh in FIH men’s junior World Cup

Sanjay Kumar and Maninder Singh from Chandigarh Hockey Academy, Sector 42, have been included in the India team which will compete in the FIH men’s junior World Cup starting in Bhubaneswar from November 24. Dragflicker Sanjay will assist the captain and Olympic bronze medallist Vivek Sagar Prasad during the tournament while Maninder will be one of the forwards of the Indian team.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From Dabra village near Hisar, Sanjay shifted base to Chandigarh to learn hockey as a youngster and never looked back. 21-year-old Sanjay, whose father is a farmer, first hit headlines when he captained the winning India team in the School Asia Cup in 2017. Thereafter, he hogged the limelight in the 2018 Youth Olympics held in Argentina where India took silver and he was the vice-captain of the team. Incidentally, Maninder was also part of that Indian team. 20-year-old Maninder belongs to Bhagarhia village, near Sangrur, and joined the Chandigarh Hockey Academy, Sector 42, in 2010. The duo has been training under coach Gurminder Singh at the Chandigarh Hockey Academy, Sector 42.

“Both Sanjay and Maninder are going to play crucial roles during India’s campaign. They have been doing well in the last few years and are in good form,” said coach Gurminder. According to Anil Vohra, general secretary, Hockey Chandigarh, five players of Hockey Chandigarh namely Sanjay, Maninder Singh, Sukhman, Diljeet Singh and Amandeep were part of the junior national camp and Sanjay along with Maninder were selected in the team. India begin their campaign on November 24against France. They will take on Canada a day later on November 25 in their second match in the round-robin league. This will be followed by their match against Poland on November 27. The knockout matches will take place between December 1 and 5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}