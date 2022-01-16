Chandigarh horror: Another woman found murdered

Three days after a woman was found murdered in Maloya, the body of another woman with stab wounds was found in the forest area in Mauli Jagran near the Chandigarh railway station on Saturday morning. Police also recovered a small knife from near the body.

The woman, aged 33, resided in Mauli village and had been working as a sanitation worker at the Mauli Jagran police station for the past six months. She had gone missing on Friday night. A passerby informed the police about the body on Saturday morning, following which station house officers of both Government Railway Police (GRP) and Mauli Jagran reached the spot to investigate the matter.

GRP station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Vilayati Ram said: “The woman was found with stab wounds all over her body. A small knife was also recovered from near her body. Its forensic examination will confirm if it is the murder weapon, but seeing the injuries, it seems unlikely.”

A case of murder under Sector 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the GRP police station, he said. Police are awaiting the postmortem report to confirm if the woman was sexually assaulted before the murder.

The woman is survived by her husband, who is physically handicapped, besides a son, aged 15, and daughter, aged 18. The son said she had gone to work as usual on Friday morning.

“My mother usually went to the police station around 7am and would come back by 10-11am. Even on Friday, she returned around that time, but left again around 1pm to attend a hawan at the police station,” he said. Later, he had met his mother on visiting the police station to get food around 5pm.

According to police, the woman was last seen at the Mauli Jagran police station around 6pm. The SHO said that according to the family, the woman didn’t have enmity with anyone. “We have not been able to identify any suspicious person yet, but we are going through the CCTV footage of nearby areas,” he said. Her body has been kept at the mortuary of the Government Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

Earlier, on Wednesday morning, police had recovered the naked body of a woman from bushes near her house in Maloya. A mother of three, the 40-year-old had gone missing the previous night. Her mouth was found gagged and she is suspected to have been strangulated. No headway has been made in that case yet.

The two heinous crimes have surfaced at a time public movement is restricted in view of the Covid-19 surge and increased police presence is expected to enforce the night curfew and other curbs in the city.