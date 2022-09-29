Chandigarh house grab case: HC grants bail to suspended inspector

The Punjab and Haryana high court has granted bail to suspended Chandigarh Police inspector Rajdeep Singh, an accused in the Sector-37 property grab case of March 2021.

Singh had been behind bars since his arrest in March 2021.

The high court bench of justice Harnaresh Singh Gill granted the bail taking note of the fact that charges against him have been framed for criminal conspiracy and under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and his role as “a key conspirator” was to be determined during the trial.

It also took note of submissions that other accused in the case – Satpal Dagar, Manish Gupta, Saurabh Gupta and Arvind Singla – have already been granted bail.

Though UT police contended that he may influence the complainant or tamper with the evidence, the court considered the fact that the victim, Rahul Mehta, is in police protection.

Besides Singh, a former journalist Sanjeev Mahajan is also among the key accused in the case. They, as per police, had allegedly kidnapped and tortured Mehta, 48, the only surviving heir of his family, in April 2017 to usurp his 338 square yards house in Sector 37 and sell it for ₹2.9 crore in March 2019. The FIR was registered on March 2, 2021. The allegations against Singh are that despite being the SHO of the Sector-39 police station, he did not take any action against the culprits even as a complaint was made to him in 2017.

