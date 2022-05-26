Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Housing Board auction finds only 4 takers for 35 properties
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Housing Board auction finds only 4 takers for 35 properties

As many as six commercial and 29 residential properties were up for sale on freehold basis in the Chandigarh Housing Board auction that concluded on Wednesday
Only two residential and two commercial properties could be sold in the latest Chandigarh Housing Board auction. (iStock image)
Updated on May 26, 2022 02:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In its latest auction of residential and commercial properties, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) managed to sell only four of the total 35 properties on offer.

As many as six commercial and 29 residential properties were up for sale on freehold basis in the auction that concluded on Wednesday.

But only two residential properties – EWS units in Sectors 40-A and 52 – were sold, bringing in 47 lakh against a total reserve price of 43.25 lakh.

While the Sector-40 property, offered against a reserve price of 19.72 lakh, went for 22.55 lakh, the highest bid for the Sector-52 property, having a reserve price of 23.53 lakh, was 24.50 lakh.

The sale of two of the six commercial properties, on sale for a reserve price of 1.65 crore, fetched CHB 1.68 crore.

A commercial unit in Sector 51-A was sold for 85.86 lakh against a reserve price of 85 lakh. Another commercial property in the same sector, with a reserve price of 80 lakh, went for 82.70 lakh.

RELATED STORIES

Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB, said, “We had put up six commercial properties for auction and two have been sold, which is a reasonable response. In the residential segment, majority of the properties were in Indira Colony, which didn’t prove to be an attractive location for buyers. We will re-offer these properties in near future, but will not be decreasing the reserve price.”

The highest bidder is required to make the payment by April 26 to avoid forfeiture of earnest money deposit and blacklisting from future tendering processes of CHB. The remaining vacant properties will be included in the next e-tenders, which may be released next week.

Over the past one year, CHB has sold 189 units through e-auctions, generating a revenue of 122.17 crore. Recently, it had got permission from the UT administration to auction its unsold leasehold properties on freehold basis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP