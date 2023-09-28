Chandigarh Housing Board cancels allotments of 83 rehab flats over illegal occupation

Cracking down on illegal occupants, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has cancelled the allotment of as many as 83 flats provided under the rehabilitation scheme.

The Chandigarh Housing Board is also considering filing FIRs against the original allottees and property consultants/middlemen involved. (HT File)

The unauthorised occupants have been given 30 days to vacate the units, located in Sectors 38, 49 and 56, Dhanas and Maloya.

A senior CHB officer said last year, the board had conducted a survey of rehabilitation flats from July to September, followed by another survey in November. The survey revealed that 83 flats were occupied by unknown individuals, who were not the original allottees. “We are currently verifying whether these units were rented by the original allottees or sold permanently,” the officer added.

He said notices were sent to the violators, but during the hearings, the occupants’ responses were unsatisfactory, leading to cancellation of allotment.

The board is also considering filing FIRs against the original allottees and property consultants/middlemen involved. Earlier, in February this year, the board had also cancelled the allotment of 22 flats over similar violations.

CHB had allotted more than 18,000 flats under the Rehabilitation Scheme, Small Flat Scheme and Affordable Rental Housing Scheme, intended for the use of allottees and their families.

In response to complaints that some allottees had illegally sold, sublet or transferred their flats to others, the board had conducted a survey to investigate the violations.

