Casual attire not allowed in office: Chandigarh Housing Board CEO issues dress code

Miffed over an electrician attending office in a lower and T-shirt, the Chandigarh Housing Board chief executive officer (CEO) on Wednesday issued an order asking employees to adhere to only formal attire at work.

All officers and officials of Chandigarh Housing Board have been advised to avoid casual attire during working days, and attend their duties in proper and decent formal dresses only. (HT File)

Noticing the electrician’s clothes, CEO Yashpal Garg sent out a communique to all employees of the housing board, expressing concern over the increasing instances of officials, including contractual and outsourced staff, attending office in highly casual or fancy attire.

“The casually attired officials do not inspire confidence in the visiting public that they have approached some responsible officer/official in Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), which sends a wrong message about the organisation,” the order stated.

In light of these observations, all officers and officials of CHB were advised to avoid such casual attire during working days, and attend their duties in proper and decent formal dresses only. Senior officers were also instructed to brief and sensitise their subordinates regarding this matter.