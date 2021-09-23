Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh Housing Board: Clear outstanding payment by October 31 to avoid cancellation of allotment

There is a possibility that some of the earlier payments made by allottees were not reflecting in their Chandigarh Housing Board account
By HT correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 03:19 AM IST
The allottees of Chandigarh Housing Board can pay their outstanding dues at any e-sampark centre and can also generate a challan from CHB website and then make the payment in any of the branches of HDFC within the city. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Allottees of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) with outstanding payment will face cancellation of allotment if they don’t clear their dues by October 31.

Chief executive officer of CHB Yashpal Garg said, “A considerable amount of dues is pending against many allottees of CHB. All allottees are requested to clear their pending dues, including rent, instalments etc, by October 31 along with applicable interest for delay.”

“Thereafter, action as per the terms and conditions of allotment and relevant rules/instructions will be initiated against the defaulter allottees in the first week of November,” said the CEO.

There is a possibility that some of the earlier payments made by the allottees were not reflecting in their CHB account. “The allottees may deposit the dues, after deducting the payments they have already made, and for the balance may submit an application for reconciliation with photocopy of payment proof,” Garg said.

After required verification, CHB records will be corrected and the dues lists would be rectified by corresponding payments. Part payment of dues is also accepted by the CHB.

Garg said details of outstanding dues are uploaded on the website www.chbonline.in from time to time.

Various payment options available

Garg said online payments could be made by visiting CHB website without any additional charges, through debit card, credit card and online banking. This was the best way of payment and to further encourage online payments, a computerised draw was being held every month to give a reward of 1,000 each to 10 online payment transactions, he added.

The allottees may pay the dues at any e-sampark centre, he said, and added that the allottees may generate a challan from CHB website and then make the payment in any of the branches of HDFC within the city.

