Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction proves damp squib again

The board could sell only five of the 143 properties it offered in its latest e-auction, which concluded on Friday
The board earned 3.23 crore through the sale two of the 10 freehold residential flats and three of the 109 commercial leasehold properties. (iStock Photo)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In yet another poor show, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) could sell only five of the 143 properties it offered in its latest e-auction, which concluded on Friday.

The board earned 3.23 crore through the sale two of the 10 freehold residential flats and three of the 109 commercial leasehold properties.

Offered against a reserve price of 90 lakh, the two MIG flats went for 96 lakh and 92.25 lakh.

The three commercial units in Sector 51-A, with a reserve price of 44.24 lakh, were auctioned for 46 lakh, 45.18 lakh and 44.35 lakh.

There was no taker for the 24 residential leasehold properties.

The board had invited e-bids for the sale of its built-up residential units (freehold and leasehold) and built-up commercial units (leasehold). The deadline for submission of e-bids was 10am on February 25.

The details of the successful bidders have been uploaded on CHB website – www.chbonline.in. They are required to make the payment by March 7, 2022, to avoid forfeiture of earnest money deposit and blacklisting from future tendering processes of CHB.

Even in its previous auction, CHB could successfully sell only three of the 145 properties on offer. Meanwhile, the board is awaiting UT administration’s response on its request to sell its unsold leasehold properties as freehold.

