Chandigarh Housing Board extends deadline for removing violations

The Chandigarh Housing Board has extended the temporary exemption from immediate demolition of additional constructions in its dwelling units to December 31, 2021, subject to payment of penal charges. The earlier deadline was July 31.

Allottees have been allowed to self-certify the area of additional construction to work out the applicable penal charges. “In case of any complaint, we may check the self-declared area and take further action,” said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB.

The action against such constructions and alterations will be kept pending till December 31. Allottees who do not deposit the penal charges will be issued notices of demolition/cancellation thereafter.

The relief comes with riders.

Garg said the penalty is imposed in view of the fact that demolition of additional construction at a large scale may eventually be the only alternative. However, the allottees may get some time to rectify these violations in conformity with need-based changes orders, he said.

In the latest order, the CHB has rationalised the penalty, and there is only one category instead of two originally.

The CHB in 2019 issued a policy to allow residents regularise unauthorised construction in their flats. Originally, the regularisation policy was announced in 2017, but only 40 applications were received even as a CHB survey revealed that 90% of its 60,000-odd dwelling units had massive structural violations.

The violations pertain to construction in excess of the allowed covered area. The 40% area left vacant for back and front courtyard, balconies and other common areas were misused for additional construction and even unauthorised floors. Even the government land was encroached upon in extension work. Residents had been demanding regularisation of some of these need-based changes.