Chandigarh Housing Board invites e-tenders for 145 properties

Published on Dec 31, 2021 01:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has invited e-bids for the sale of 145 residential as well as commercial units.

Yashpal Garg, chief executive office, CHB, said the board is going to sell 13 residential units on freehold basis and 24 residential and 108 commercial units on leasehold basis.

He said the e-tenders can be submitted from 10am onwards on January 11 and up to 10am on January 28. He added that the tenders will be opened at 10.15am on January 28.

The e-tender process is open for all citizens of India as well as NRIs/PIOs above 18 years of age. Those who already have any property (residential or commercial) can also participate in the tendering, he added.

