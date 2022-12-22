Chandigarh Housing Board official found guilty of graft suspended

A senior assistant of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), who was convicted in a graft case on December 15, was placed on suspension by UT adviser Dharam Pal on Wednesday.

Rajesh Kumar, senior assistant, CHB, was caught red-handed by the Vigilance Bureau while accepting a bribe of ₹7,000 in 2015.

On December 15, the court of additional sessions judge found Kumar guilty under Sections 7 and 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act . Kumar was awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) of five years with a fine of ₹25,000 under Section 7, and seven years imprisonment with fine of ₹50,000 under Section 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act. Both sentences are to run concurrently.

Pal, who is the chairman of CHB, has also issued a show-cause notice to Kumar where he has been told to state why he shouldn’t be dismissed from service.