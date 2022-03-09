Chandigarh Housing Board puts 16 properties on auction

As part of its latest e-auction, the Chandigarh Housing Board is offering 16 properties, including, for the first time, eight freehold commercial sites.

All commercial properties are booths in Sector 51A, ranging from 207 square feet to 241 square feet in size. A total of eight residential units, sized 425 square feet to 1,027 square feet and located in Sectors 38W, 49, 51 and 63, are also being offered.

All willing participants can visit CHB’s official website www.chbonline.in to understand the detailed procedure for submission of earnest money deposit (EMD) and e-bids.