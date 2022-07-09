Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Housing Board razes four illegal structures in Sector 45
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Housing Board razes four illegal structures in Sector 45

Chandigarh Housing Board is computing the cost of demolitions, which will be recovered from the allottees. In case of its non-payment, the allotments are liable to be cancelled
A Chandigarh Housing Board team taking down illegal structures in Sector 45. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 03:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Housing Board on Friday demolished fresh unauthorised constructions and encroachment on public land in four dwelling units at Sector 45.

The body is computing the cost of demolitions, which will be recovered from the allottees. In case of its non-payment, the allotments are liable to be cancelled.

Speaking about the same, CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg said, “To ensure effective actions against fresh illegal/unauthorised constructions and encroachment on government/public land, the CHB is adopting a zero-tolerance policy.”

“All the allottees who have been issued Challans/demolition notices against the fresh constructions are requested to remove these violations immediately to avoid demolition by the Chandigarh Housing Board,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP