Chandigarh Housing Board razes four illegal structures in Sector 45

The Chandigarh Housing Board on Friday demolished fresh unauthorised constructions and encroachment on public land in four dwelling units at Sector 45.

The body is computing the cost of demolitions, which will be recovered from the allottees. In case of its non-payment, the allotments are liable to be cancelled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about the same, CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg said, “To ensure effective actions against fresh illegal/unauthorised constructions and encroachment on government/public land, the CHB is adopting a zero-tolerance policy.”

“All the allottees who have been issued Challans/demolition notices against the fresh constructions are requested to remove these violations immediately to avoid demolition by the Chandigarh Housing Board,” he added.