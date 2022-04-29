Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh Housing Board’s demolition drive in Sector 41 continues amid opposition

Police force was also deployed on the spot along with the Chandigarh Housing Board team in the wake of strong opposition to demolition drive from the residents
Additional structures being taken down during the Chandigarh Housing Board’s demolition drive in Sector 41. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board’s (CHB) anti-encroachment drive continued for the second day on Thursday, with the enforcement wing demolishing illegal constructions in Sector 41.

Police force was also deployed on the spot along with the team in the wake of strong opposition from the residents during Wednesday’s drive.

CHB officials said people were given time to remove the illegal construction before adding that the action has been taken only after they non-compliance. Residents, meanwhile, accused the board of coercion.

CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg said the demolition drive was being carried out as per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court and would continue in the coming days.

On Thursday, additional constructions were removed mainly from two houses where residents had made additional changes in the backyard.

Residents have also built additional rooms and added balconies to the houses by covering additional areas.

