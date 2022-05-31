Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Housing Board streamlines public-hearing process
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Housing Board streamlines public-hearing process

The applicants are encouraged to submit their applications online to minimise their visits to the Chandigarh Housing Board office and interaction with officials
Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Monday put several steps into effect to streamline public-hearing process. (HT File)
Published on May 31, 2022 01:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In a bid to protect the public from harassment and corrupt practices, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Monday put several steps into effect.

Public hearings will be held from 11 am to 1 pm on all working days, only at the level of section officer/account officer or higher levels.

Superintendents, senior assistants, clerks, dealing assistants, etc., are not permitted to interact with the applicants. Violation of the order will be treated as misconduct and strict disciplinary action will be initiated.

The applicants are encouraged to submit their applications online to minimise their visits to the CHB office and interaction with officials. Reception area will function as per the existing processes.

“In recent past, CHB has taken many initiatives to simplify its processes, and to bring more transparency and efficiency in its working. Despite the initiatives, on May 18, a senior assistant was arrested for taking bribe. It indicates that we need to further improve our working to save the public from harassment and corruption. Accordingly, to streamline the process of public hearing at CHB, these steps have been implemented,” said Yashpal Garg, CEO, CHB.

