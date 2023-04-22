Chandigarh: CHB planning to also offer 4BHK flats in Sector-53 for 2.5 crore

With the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) all set to roll out its Sector-53 general housing scheme in May, the board is also planning to construct four-bedroom flats under the scheme’s Phase 2. Expected to be 2,152 square feet in size, CHB’s four-bedroom flats will be offered for around ₹ 2.5 crore each. (HT File)

Expected to be 2,152 square feet in size, the four-bedroom flats will be offered for around ₹2.5 crore each. The agenda to offer these flats under the scheme will be tabled before the board’s meeting scheduled in last week of April.

Currently, the board has planned to offer 340 flats in three categories — 192 three-bedroom, 100 two-bedroom and 48 two-bedroom EWS flats in Phase 1.

In the board meeting, the brochure for these 340 flats, that will come up on nine acres, will also be approved. The flats will be offered for ₹1.65 crore for three-bedroom, ₹1.40 crore for two-bedroom and ₹55 lakh for two-bedroom EWS.

A senior CHB officer said, “We will be constructing four-bedroom flats in the second phase and its agenda will be placed before the board meeting in last week of April. For the first phase, construction will begin in June and we expect to hand over possession by April 2026.”

Notably, when the scheme was first floated in 2018, the three-bedroom flat was offered for as high as ₹1.8 crore, two-bedroom flat for ₹1.5 crore and one-bedroom flat for ₹95 lakh. As a result, the scheme, which was touted as the most expensive public housing project in the city’s history, received only 178 applications against the 492 flats on offer.

Even after the board slashed the proposed rates by 15% to attract more buyers, the response did not improve, leading to the project’s scrapping. Five years later, the board, in February this year, decided to revive the scheme with lower rates.

The flats will be allotted on self-finance basis under which the allottee will be required to make 100% payment in five bi-yearly equated instalments, along with interest at 12% per annum from the date of issuance of acceptance-cum-demand letter. (HT File)

Earnest fee slashed

To promote the scheme, CHB has slashed the earnest amount, which used to be 10% of the total flat cost. For the three-bedroom flat, the earnest has been fixed at ₹3 lakh, ₹2 lakh for the two-bedroom flat and ₹1 lakh for the EWS flat.

The flats will be allotted on self-finance basis under which the allottee will be required to make 100% payment in five bi-yearly equated instalments, along with interest at 12% per annum from the date of issuance of acceptance-cum-demand letter.

Only people whose spouse or minor children don’t own any residential plot/house, in full or in part, in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula are eligible for the scheme. However, if the individual share of a person in such a property is less than 100 square yards, they can also apply for the flats.

Reservations under the scheme

As per the brochure, 5% flats will be reserved for officials of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh who may retire within three years, besides 1% for CHB employees.

A total of 39 flats will be reserved for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe residents of Chandigarh. Another 5% will be reserved in favour of Other Backward Classes (OBCs). SCs, STs and OBCs belonging to other states/Union territories are not eligible for the reservation.

5% flats will be allotted in favour of serving defence personnel and pensioners/family pensioners of defence forces.

Also, 5% flats will also be reserved for persons with benchmark disabilities, with appropriate priority to female applicants, as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Leasehold to freehold conversion to also come up

During its upcoming meeting, the board will also take up conversion of leasehold apartments in the Sector 63 housing scheme to freehold. The board had launched the scheme in 2008. Of the total 2,108 flats, 336 are three bedroom, 888 two bedroom and 564 one bedroom. There are 320 EWS apartments as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON