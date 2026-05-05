Chandigarh: Hyderabad man held in 80 lakh ‘digital arrest’ case

District police arrested a member of a cyber fraud gang from Hyderabad for his role in a digital arrest scam that duped a Pinjore resident of over ₹80 lakh. The accused, identified as Pathukar Murli Krishna, allegedly opened bank accounts in the name of a fake construction company to route the defrauded money. Another accused, Saurabh Kumar from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, had been arrested earlier, leading to key leads in the case.

The accused was produced before a court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody. (HT File)

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According to the complaint, a 70-year-old retired supervisor from Pinjore was contacted by fraudsters posing as officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Maharashtra Police. They falsely claimed that a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card linked to his Aadhaar was involved in money laundering and financial fraud. The victim was then “digitally arrested” and coerced into transferring ₹80,09,500 in multiple instalments to bank accounts provided by the accused.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the cyber crime police station on January 19, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. During the investigation, police traced a suspicious account linked to GSR Construction and Developer in Hyderabad, where the first major instalment of ₹62 lakh had been transferred.

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{{^usCountry}} A police team conducted a raid in Hyderabad on Saturday and arrested Murli Krishna. During questioning, he admitted to creating the fake company using forged rent agreements and partnership deeds to facilitate illegal transactions. Police recovered fake documents and rent agreements from his possession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police team conducted a raid in Hyderabad on Saturday and arrested Murli Krishna. During questioning, he admitted to creating the fake company using forged rent agreements and partnership deeds to facilitate illegal transactions. Police recovered fake documents and rent agreements from his possession. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The accused was produced before a court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused was produced before a court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody. {{/usCountry}}

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