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Chandigarh: Hyderabad man held in 80 lakh ‘digital arrest’ case

During the investigation, police traced a suspicious account linked to GSR construction and developer in Hyderabad

Published on: May 05, 2026 07:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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District police arrested a member of a cyber fraud gang from Hyderabad for his role in a digital arrest scam that duped a Pinjore resident of over 80 lakh. The accused, identified as Pathukar Murli Krishna, allegedly opened bank accounts in the name of a fake construction company to route the defrauded money. Another accused, Saurabh Kumar from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, had been arrested earlier, leading to key leads in the case.

The accused was produced before a court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody. (HT File)

According to the complaint, a 70-year-old retired supervisor from Pinjore was contacted by fraudsters posing as officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Maharashtra Police. They falsely claimed that a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card linked to his Aadhaar was involved in money laundering and financial fraud. The victim was then “digitally arrested” and coerced into transferring 80,09,500 in multiple instalments to bank accounts provided by the accused.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the cyber crime police station on January 19, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. During the investigation, police traced a suspicious account linked to GSR Construction and Developer in Hyderabad, where the first major instalment of 62 lakh had been transferred.

 
aadhaar cyber fraud
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Hyderabad man held in 80 lakh ‘digital arrest’ case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Hyderabad man held in 80 lakh ‘digital arrest’ case
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