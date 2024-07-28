Chandigarh: Illicit liquor seized from multiple vends

The excise and taxation department of Chandigarh administration seized a total of 47 bottles of imported foreign liquor (IFL), 86 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), 302 bottles of wine and 204 bottles of beer from multiple retail locations being sold illegally, officials said on Saturday. Excise and taxation commissioner Rupesh Kumar emphasised that the department is committed to eradicating illegal activities related to liquor. (HT File)

In an effort to curb illegal sale and storage of liquor, the department conducted extensive inspections across the city over the past week.

Excise and taxation commissioner Rupesh Kumar emphasised that the department is committed to eradicating illegal activities related to liquor. “We will not allow any sort of illegal sale and storage of liquor. Our teams are vigilant and will continue to conduct regular checks to ensure that the law is upheld,” said Kumar.

Additional teams will be deployed to monitor and inspect retail outlets more frequently. Retailers are reminded to adhere strictly to the licensing conditions and to ensure that all sales are conducted in accordance with the law. Violations will be met with stringent action, including fines, suspension of licenses, and legal proceedings, the commissioner said.