Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh | Immigration consultant booked for 35-lakh fraud
chandigarh news

Chandigarh | Immigration consultant booked for 35-lakh fraud

Complainant had told the police that in 2014, he paid ₹35 lakh to Varinder Shukla, hailing from Patiala, after he assured to help him immigrate to Canada. But Shukla neither arranged the visa nor returned his money.
Police booked the immigration consultant under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 24 of the Immigration Act at the Sector-34 police station. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 01:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

An immigration consultant has been booked for duping a Sector-32 resident of 35 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada.

In his complaint, Surinder Kumar had told the police that in 2014, he paid 35 lakh to Varinder Shukla, hailing from Patiala, after he assured to help him immigrate to Canada. But Shukla neither arranged the visa nor returned his money.

The accused later entered into an agreement with Surinder to return the money at 18% interest, but failed to honour even this pact.

Acting on Kumar’s complaint, police booked Shukla under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 24 of the Immigration Act at the Sector-34 police station. Efforts are on to arrest him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP