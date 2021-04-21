Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh imposes 1-day lockdown. All you need to know
Chandigarh imposes 1-day lockdown. All you need to know

The decision comes amid the Union Territory facing a surge in Covid-19 cases.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 07:54 AM IST
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man during a free Covid-19 testing camp organised by Chandigarh Traders Association, at Sector 17, in Chandigarh(Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)

The Chandigarh administration, in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), has imposed a one-day lockdown in the city on Wednesday, on the day of Ram Navami.

An official familiar with the developments told news agency PTI that the decision was taken by Union Territory administrator VP Singh Badnore after he held a review meeting with senior officials and experts to look into the Covid-19 situation.

The administration on Tuesday also extended the duration of the night curfew and weekend lockdown by two hours. The current duration of night curfew in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana is from 10pm to 5am. The Union Territory will take up the proposal on imposing a seven-day lockdown on Friday.

Chandigarh reported a surge in cases over the past few days. The city reported 602 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases taking the current tally of infection to 35,148. 421 people have died from the disease in the Union territory so far.

During the lockdown, non-essential movement will be strictly prohibited, the UT administration said. Home delivery of essential commodities such as food, groceries, vegetables and medicines will be allowed. Inter-state, as well as intra-state movement of essential and non-essential goods, will remain unaffected.

UT administrator Badnore who is also the governor of Punjab said that the city police have been asked to ensure strict enforcement of the lockdown rules. He said instructions to strictly fine and punish the violators have been issued. Badnore also asked citizens to not panic and said that only critical cases will be admitted to hospitals following medical advice. He asked people to adhere to Covid-19 preventative measures in order to avoid a lockdown as well as not exert pressure on the city’s medical infrastructure.

