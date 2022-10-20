Chandigarh imposes blanket ban on Chinese kite string

The Chandigarh administration has completely banned the procurement, manufacture and sale of Chinese kite string in the city in order to prevent harm to humans, birds, animals and the environment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The direction came following an appeal from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to address bird and human deaths caused by kite string coated with glass and other synthetic material like nylon.

In the notification, Nitin Kumar Yadav, UT environment secretary , said, “Chinese kite string is a serious threat to human health, animals, birds and also disadvantageous to the environment. These Threads continue to cause problems such as blocking sewers and drainage lines and suffocation of cows and other animals who may consume them.”

In the notification, sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) were authorised to implement the order within their respective jurisdictions and file complaints against violators under Section 19 of the Environment (Protection) Act.

“The orders will go a long way towards safeguarding the environment and protecting the lives of humans and birds, including endangered vultures, who get lacerated by the sharp string,” PETA India advocacy associate Farhat Ul Ain said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UT chief conservator of forests Debendra Dalai said, “Earlier, the UT administration used to issue the same orders, but for a limited time period (mostly for 60 days around festival season). But, the fresh orders have banned sale, purchase and manufacture of Chinese kite string for a complete year”.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

National conclave on higher education’ held

A national conclave on “revolution in higher education” was held at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Sarangpur, on Wednesday. During the conclave, experts from education and industry reviewed current education practices and deliberated upon the challenges.

PU team celebrates Diwali with specially-abled kids

The Enactus team of Panjab University on Wednesday celebrated Diwali with resident of Samarth, a a residential home for specially-abled children in Sector 15. The event was attended by around 110 people, including residents and staff of Samarth and Enactus members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kalka man held with 4.3 gram heroin

Police on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old man with 4.34 gram heroin. The accused has been identified as Shyam, a resident of Tangra village, Kalka. He was booked under the NDPS Act and sent to two days in police remand.

93% osteoporosis patients in PGIMER women

Of the total osteoporosis patients undergoing treatment at the endocrinology clinic of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), around 93% are females, showing high-prevalence of the disease among the women. The findings were revealed ahead off World Osteoporosis Day, which is observed globally on October 20 (Thursday). “Of the 130 people with osteoporosis visiting our endocrinology clinic, the mean age is 63 and 20% had sustained one or more fractures,” said Dr Sanjay Bhadada, head, department of endocrinology, PGIMER.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

₹50k reward announced for information on GBP Group directors

Police have announced a reward of ₹50,000 for information which can lead to the arrest of four directors of GBP Group who have been booked in 19 cases of cheating investors to the tune of Rs. 40 Crore on the pretext of selling them dwelling units in various housing projects. The accused,Satish Gupta, Pardeep Gupta, Raman Gupta and Anupam Gupta have reportedly fled the country.

Man held with 6 gm heroin

Police on Wednesday arrested a resident of Sector 63, Chandigarh, with six gram heroin. The accused, identified as Abhishek Bedi, was arrested from a check post in Phase 9. Police have also impounded his car.

Training exercise conducted by Kharga Corps

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A major army training exercise was conducted by various units and formations of Ambala based Kharga Corps in the Mahajan Area from October 2 to 18. The exercise incorporated aspects of joint training with airborne operations in the territory across western borders, special forces drops behind enemy lines and simulated battlefield air strikes.

Chandigarh health dept clamps down on sweet manufacturers

The food safety wing of the UT health department has started extensive checking of the sweets manufacturing and selling units ahead of the festival season and issued 14 challans in the past sixteen days. “Since October 3, five teams of food safety wing raided several sweet shops and sweets manufacturing units and seized a total of 66 samples of products made of khoa and milk. As many as 14 challans were issued for violating norms under the Food Safety and Standards Regulations,” said Dr Suman Singh, director of health services, Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}